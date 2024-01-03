en English
Thailand

Thai Policeman’s ‘Buffalo Diplomacy’ Wins Hearts and Restores Faith

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Thai Policeman's 'Buffalo Diplomacy' Wins Hearts and Restores Faith

In the early hours of January 2nd, serenity on a Thai road was disrupted by an unusual traffic jam—two buffaloes had claimed the road as their resting spot. The surprising obstacle demanded an equally uncommon solution, one that Police Senior Sergeant Major Phisit Mumanee of the Bang Chan Police Station was ready to provide. A video capturing this unique event has become a sensation, transforming the image of the Thai police force and making Phisit a household name.

Talking Down the Buffaloes

With an audience of cameras, Phisit ventured to negotiate with the road-blocking buffaloes. The video shows him approaching the animals, engaging them in a gentle and humorous conversation, as if persuading long-time friends to lend a hand. Phisit’s respect for the animals was palpable as he sat down on the road, paying his respects to the female buffalo.

A Viral Sensation

The video, uploaded on social media platforms, has garnered over 2,200 views and 140 reactions. It’s not just the unusual interaction between man and beast that has caught the public’s eye, but the humanizing portrayal of a member of the Thai police force. Phisit’s charismatic negotiation skills and the humorous, gentle approach to the situation provided a stark contrast to the corruption scandals that previously marred the Thai police force.

Impact on Thai Police Image

The impact of the video extends beyond entertainment. It has cast a positive light on the Thai police, offering a fresh perspective and contributing to an improved perception. The video showcases a police officer’s diplomacy and respect for life, traits that are valued in law enforcement. As the buffaloes finally moved and Phisit declared his mission successful, it marked a small but significant step in restoring public confidence in the Thai police.

Thailand
