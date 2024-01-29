Thai Jewellery Industry Urged to Prioritize Sustainability Amid Growing Consumer Consciousness

In an era where consumer consciousness is rapidly shifting towards ethical and environmental considerations, the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) is urging Thai jewellery manufacturers to prioritize sustainable manufacturing. The clarion call comes amidst the industry's intense concentration on design and refining uncut jewels, with GIT stressing the potential risks for entrepreneurs who do not align with sustainability trends.

Urgency for RJC Compliance

At the helm of this drive is the GIT's Director, Sumeth Prasongphongchai, who emphasized the necessity of adhering to the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) standards. This global standard governs the entire jewellery supply chain, offering a roadmap for manufacturers to align their practices with international expectations for ethical and sustainable jewellery production. Currently, there is a stark paucity of Thai companies that have secured RJC certification.

Government's Stance on Sustainability

Deputy Commerce Minister, Napintorn Srisunpang, echoed this call for sustainability. He urged industry players to ramp up transparency in raw material procurement and production processes. Napintorn also suggested the creation of unisex jewellery products that can fit a variety of contexts, aligning with the evolving consumer preferences.

Forecasting Fashion Trends and Expanding Markets

As for 2024's fashion trends, Napintorn predicts a surge in the popularity of the boho-chic style, with customer preferences gravitating towards silver, pearls, and natural materials. Thai jewellery exports have shown a robust 9.81% year-on-year increase, raking in US$8.25 billion from January to November of the preceding year. Hong Kong remains the largest export market, followed closely by the US and India. Sumeth encouraged exporters to cast their nets wider and explore new markets, particularly in the Middle East, to broaden their customer base.

As of now, Thai nationals own a significant 47.1% of the country's jewellery industry, indicating a vibrant domestic market that can serve as a solid foundation for further growth. The journey towards sustainability may not be an easy one, but it is a necessary evolution for the Thai jewellery industry as it seeks to meet the demands of the modern, conscious consumer.