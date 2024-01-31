Thai Commerce Ministry Leverages TV Dramas for International Promotion of Thai Products

In a strategic partnership, the Thai Commerce Ministry has combined forces with production company Be On Cloud to give Thai products and services an international stage. This move is aimed at leveraging the global popularity of Boys Love or Y Series TV dramas and the significant influence of actors Phakphum "Mile" Romsaithong and Nattawin "Apo" Wattanagitiphat. With a substantial following in China, South Korea, and Japan, these actors are set to endorse Thai products, cuisine, and tourist destinations, acting as influencers in an innovative marketing model.

Emulating the Success of Korean Dramas

This new initiative echoes the successful marketing strategy often seen in Korean dramas, where Korean products are featured prominently, sparking viewers' interest and encouraging product purchase or experience. The collaboration promises to bear fruit for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Thailand, as their clothing, lifestyle products, and local items from the shooting locations in provincial areas will be showcased. This exposure could potentially boost tourism, as fans may desire to visit these filming locations.

Creating Thai Soft Power

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai views this partnership as a significant stride towards creating 'Thai soft power'. The intention is to foster international consumer interest in Thai culture and products. The ministry has set an ambitious goal to increase export revenue from films, TV series, and digital content to 9 billion baht this year. The Y Series, in particular, is expected to contribute approximately 2 billion baht, effectively doubling last year's revenue.

Boosting Local Economy

The partnership also aims to create opportunities for the 'small people' in society to use their skills, intelligence, and ideas in production. This initiative is part of the Ministry of Commerce's soft power policy and is designed to influence consumers in different countries to use Thai products and services. The collaboration will ultimately help Thai products step onto the world stage, potentially driving the economy through Thai products, services, tourism, and culture.