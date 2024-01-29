Thai College Students Triumph at International Snow Sculpture Competition

Four unassuming college students from Thailand emerged as the champions of the 16th international snow sculpture competition for college students held in Harbin, China. Sudakan Jardkaew, 18, and her team, hailing from the tropical climes of Bangkok, showcased their remarkable ability to adapt and overcome challenges, winning the competition despite being unaccustomed to the freezing temperatures of northeastern China and having no prior experience with snow carving.

Bringing Thai Traditions to The Snow

Their winning sculpture, "Tuk Tuk on Tour", depicted an autorickshaw, a vehicle widely recognized as a symbol of Thailand. However, it was not just the vehicle that they brought to life. The sculpture was adorned with elements of Thai culture and traditions, beautifully showcasing various regions of Thailand. It was a piece of art that told a story of a journey across Thailand, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Thai heritage.

Preparation and Dedication

The Thai team's journey to victory was not easy. With no experience in snow sculpting, the team had to prepare for the competition in just three weeks. They practiced with materials like clay, cement, and ice cubes, a testament to their dedication and their ability to innovate. Sudakan expressed that their goal was to fully commit to the competition so as to avoid future regrets, demonstrating a drive that clearly played a significant role in their triumph.

More Than Just a Competition

The students' participation in the competition was more than just about winning. It was encouraged by their institution, Saowabha Vocational College, as a means of promoting cultural exchange. Araya Chaichuwong, the deputy director of the college, emphasized the value of such exchanges and the pride it brings to the educational institution and the country. Indeed, the competition, hosted by the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival and Harbin Engineering University, saw 57 teams from various countries and regions participate, creating a melting pot of cultures and traditions.

In conclusion, the Thai students' victory at the international snow sculpture competition stands as an inspiring tale of determination, adaptability, and cultural pride. It is a testament to what can be achieved when passion is paired with dedication, serving as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists and students worldwide.