Thailand

Thai Children’s Day Survey Reveals Preference for Music Artists and Urgent Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Thai Children's Day Survey Reveals Preference for Music Artists and Urgent Concerns

On Thailand’s Children’s Day, a nationwide survey conducted by the Culture Ministry and Suan Dusit Poll has revealed that music artists, notably Lalisa Manoban, fondly known as Lisa from the K-pop sensation Blackpink, are the most sought-after figures that children would like to meet. This study, encompassing views from 21,627 children, shows a strong inclination towards concerts and music shows, highlighting the growing influence of music artists among the youth.

Gift Preferences and Concerns

When asked about their ideal gift, the majority of children chose cash, followed by electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and a family trip. However, the survey also brought to light some pressing concerns. Children emphasized the need to address critical societal issues, including drug use, education, and violence, both physical and emotional.

A Cry for Family Time

A significant number of respondents expressed a desire for more family bonding time. They also accentuated the importance of parental support in their lives, indicating a strong need for emotional connections and guidance from their families.

Government Response

In response to these findings, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shared a video message on social media, committing to work towards a better future for the country’s youth. He pledged to take into account the children’s concerns while shaping policies and initiatives. Additionally, to celebrate the occasion, the Government House displayed Happy New Year cards from children at the Banchakarn Building, further showing their commitment to acknowledging the voices of the youth.

Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

