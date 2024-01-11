Thai Airways Resumes Direct Flights to Milan and Oslo, Plans More Service Expansions

Thai Airways, the kingdom's full-service carrier, is set to revive its direct flights to Oslo and Milan from Bangkok, marking a resurgence of services that have been dormant since 2020. The flights are scheduled to take off on July 1, with daily services to both these European destinations.

Choice of Aircraft

For the Bangkok-Milan route, Thai Airways will deploy the modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art aircraft with a capacity to accommodate 298 passengers in both economy and business class. On the Bangkok-Oslo route, the airline will utilize the slightly larger Boeing 777-300ER, a long-haul wide-body twinjet with a capacity to ferry 348 passengers across both classes.

Expansion Plans

This move by Thai Airways is part of a broader strategy to increase flight frequencies and resume services on multiple international routes throughout 2024. The cities that will have their services reintroduced or increased include Perth, Taipei, and Tokyo. These routes had been previously paused due to the global disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Changes at Milan Malpensa Airport

Despite ITA Airways canceling its New York JFK route, other airlines are expanding their services at Milan Malpensa Airport. North American connections will be maintained through other carriers, and new routes are set to be introduced by Middle Eastern and Asian airlines. Cathay Pacific is increasing its frequencies, while new flights are being launched by Turkmenistan Airlines and the all-business class airline, Beond.

Founded in 1960, Thai Airways operates from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport as its hub. The carrier, which is part of the Star Alliance and led by CEO Suvadhana Sibunruang, continues to expand its footprint in the global aviation scene with these strategic moves.