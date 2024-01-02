en English
Aviation

Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand’s Aviation Sector in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand’s Aviation Sector in 2024

In a significant push to bolster its aviation sector, Thailand is all set to welcome eight new airlines to its skies. This move comes as an assertive response to the anticipated recovery in leisure travel, with expectations of attracting approximately 35 million international visitors this year. Among the newcomers, Really Cool Airlines stands out, aiming to offer scheduled services on medium-to-long haul international routes.

Thai Government’s Tourist Target and Aviation Expansion

Thailand’s government has set an ambitious target of drawing 40 million foreign tourists, a significant leap from the 27 million in 2023. The new airlines are projected to significantly increase capacity in the Thai aviation market, thus stimulating economic growth. Forecasts suggest a total of 162 million passengers in 2024, comprising around 88.62 million international passengers and approximately 74.05 million domestic passengers.

Future of Thailand’s Airport Infrastructure

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) estimates at least 130 million individual passengers will pass through the currently supervised six airports during the fiscal year 2024. This figure indicates a near return to the passenger levels witnessed in 2019. The launch of these airlines and the subsequent expansion of aviation capacity underscores Thailand’s confidence in the recovery of its tourism industry.

Transformation in Thailand’s Hospitality Sector

Several Thai hospitality groups, including Minor International, S Hotels & Resorts, Central Plaza Hotel, Dusit International, Onyx Hospitality, and Asset World Corp, are planning significant expansions in various international locations. This expansion is a clear indication of the global tourism recovery and Thailand’s proactive response to it.

Thai Airways’ Restructuring and Profitable Turnaround

Another noteworthy development in Thailand’s aviation landscape is the restructuring of Thai Airways. The airline has integrated its subsidiary, Thai Smile, into its operations as part of its bankruptcy restructuring plan, with the complete integration expected by January 2024. This move includes the transfer of twenty Thai Smile aircraft and approximately 800 crew members and employees to Thai Airways. This strategic shift is expected to improve aircraft utilization and reduce the fleet’s daily operating costs by 20%, thereby bolstering the airline’s profitability. In fact, Thai Airways reported a fourth-straight quarterly profit in November 2023, a significant recovery from the previous year’s loss.

The granting of operator licenses to the new airlines by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the permission to import a total of 60 aircraft for their operations, and the optimistic projections for the tourism and hospitality sectors all point to Thailand’s unwavering commitment to strengthen its aviation infrastructure and tourism industry.

Aviation Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

