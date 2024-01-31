Thai Air Force Under Pressure to Relinquish Golf Courses Amid Public Park Debate

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) finds itself embroiled in a controversy over the potential conversion of two of its golf courses into public parks. The spotlight has been cast primarily on the Kantarat and Dhupatemiya Golf Courses, located at Don Mueang Airport and Pathum Thani, respectively.

Public Pressure for Change

Chetawan Thuaprakhon of the Move Forward Party has been the driving force behind this initiative, arguing that the considerable state land controlled by the air force could be repurposed for public benefit. This campaign has escalated to the point of a formal request being made to the House of Representatives to consider this conversion's feasibility.

The Air Force's Stance

ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, the air force commander-in-chief, has defended the continued operation of these golf courses. The argument rests on the twin pillars of job security for hundreds of workers and adherence to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) safety standards. Pattanakul warns that the proposed conversion could lead to the loss of up to 2,000 jobs.

Wider Implications

The debate extends beyond the fate of these golf courses. It has sparked a wider conversation about the optimal use of military-owned land in Thailand and the balance between international regulations and domestic welfare services. In a related development, the air force is also negotiating the possibility of a new ring road project through Wing 41 in Chiang Mai. This would call for enhanced security measures to maintain the integrity of the air force security zone.