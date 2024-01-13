en English
Thailand

Stinging Jellyfish Species, Pelagia noctiluca, Discovered on Phuket Beach

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Stinging Jellyfish Species, Pelagia noctiluca, Discovered on Phuket Beach

Marine wildlife officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) have today confirmed the presence of a species of jellyfish known as Pelagia noctiluca on a small beach near the Pullman Panwa Beach Resort in Phuket. Recognizing its potential threat to the beachgoers, DMCR has promptly issued safety warnings to prevent possible stings.

The Mauve Stingers

Commonly known as the mauve stinger, purple stinger, purple jellyfish, or luminous jellyfish, Pelagia noctiluca is famed for its bioluminescence. It resides in tropical and warm temperate seas worldwide and is known for its vibrant color variations, ranging from purple and mauve to pink and yellow. Despite their attractive appearance, these jellyfish pose a potential threat due to their stinging capabilities, which extend not only to their tentacles but also their bell.

The Sting and Its Effects

The sting of the Pelagia noctiluca typically results in pain that can persist for 1-2 weeks. Despite the discomfort, no fatalities have been reported to date linked to these jellyfish stings. However, their presence in recreational waters necessitates caution.

DMCR’s Safety Advisory

In the wake of this discovery on Phuket’s eastern coast, the DMCR has taken swift action to mitigate the risk to beachgoers. They’ve provided clear instructions on how to treat stings, including washing off stinging cells with seawater and applying vinegar to the area. They also advise seeking immediate medical help and performing CPR if necessary.

Thailand Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

