Thailand

Solid Rock Assembly’s Mission Trip to Thailand: A Journey of Impact and Transformation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Solid Rock Assembly’s Mission Trip to Thailand: A Journey of Impact and Transformation

Recently, a team of 10 members from the Worthington and Fulda congregations of Solid Rock Assembly embarked on a mission trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand. The church, which extends support to 42 missionaries across the globe, organizes such trips every 12 to 18 months to offer hands-on assistance to missionaries and their respective churches.

Projects and Participation

While in Thailand, the group engaged in a range of projects including painting the interior and exterior of a church in Praw and aiding a local pastor and her family in constructing a shelter. They also immersed themselves in the local culture, visiting an English camp and participating in various activities with children. The mission trip was not solely about work; the team also took part in enriching cultural experiences. They visited Buddhist temples and attended local church services, gaining a deeper understanding of the vibrant Thai culture.

Impacting Lives, Building Bonds

The team collaborated closely with Paul and Robyn Kramer, missionaries from Minnesota who have dedicated 12 years of their lives to serving in Thailand. This collaboration led to the creation of strong bonds and a shared commitment to making a difference. The team’s efforts extended beyond physical contributions; they also interacted with the local community, participating in games and crafts with children, and distributing gift bags.

Personal and Profound Experiences

The mission trip had a profound impact on the participants, many of whom expressed a willingness to participate in future mission trips. They were deeply moved by the gratitude and joy of the local people, which they plan to share in a presentation at their home church. The anticipation for future mission trips is palpable, and the team is eager to continue making a difference in the lives of people around the world.

Thailand Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

