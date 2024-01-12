Royal Phuket Marina: Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Luxury in Asia

Royal Phuket Marina (RPM), nestled in the heart of Thailand, has attained the significant milestone of becoming Asia’s premier carbon-neutral marina. This achievement underscores its unwavering commitment to sustainable mixed-use development and sets a high standard for the marine industry across the continent.

Harmonizing Luxury with Sustainability

Renowned for its blend of luxury, sustainability, and waterfront sophistication, RPM offers a distinct lifestyle experience in Phuket. From apartments to villas coupled with amenities such as hardstand and dry-stack facilities, it delivers a comprehensive marina experience. Beyond its residential offerings, RPM serves as a vibrant business and event hub, making available spaces for office, retail, and events.

A Leader in Marina Industry

Over the past two decades, RPM has emerged as a leader in the marina industry, with an unwavering focus on service quality, health, safety, and sustainability. Since 2016, the marina has harnessed solar energy to meet 40% of its energy needs and has taken proactive steps to reduce the usage of single-use plastic bottles. These sustainability endeavors resonate with Thailand’s ESG policies and its ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065.

Setting New Standards for Eco-friendly Luxury Living

The Chairman of RPM, Mr. Gulu Lalvani, highlights the marina’s role in establishing new standards for eco-friendly luxury living. The marina is not just resting on its laurels; it has laid out elaborate plans for further development, which include the addition of five-star hotels and luxury residences. RPM’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices aims to inspire the industry and enhance Thailand’s reputation as a leader in sustainable travel.