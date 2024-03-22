Reviving Traditions and Ecosystems: Samut Sakhon's Journey in Conservation and Salt Farming

During a serene morning stroll through Samut Sakhon's vast salt fields, a chance encounter with Suchart Daengpayon, a seasoned birdwatcher, unfolds into a deep dive into the region's commitment to wildlife conservation and traditional salt farming. Known affectionately as Mr. Tee, Suchart leads a group of foreign tourists, introducing them to the endangered spoon-billed sandpiper among other migratory birds, against the backdrop of Thailand's rich marine habitats.

Conservation Efforts in Khok Kham

Over three decades ago, the Khok Kham Natural Conservation Club was established by local residents, including Suchart, after working with an international survey team.

This initiative was sparked by a realization of the biodiversity in Thailand's wetlands and the importance of Khok Kham as a prime birdwatching location. Suchart shares insights into the diverse bird species visiting from as far as Siberia, underscoring the area's critical role in providing a nourishing stopover for these migratory birds.

Revitalizing Traditional Salt Farming

Lerphong Janthong's Na Klua School, situated a short distance from the salt fields, plays a pivotal role in educating future generations on the ancient craft of sea salt production. Samut Sakhon, blessed with iodine-rich muddy seas, emerged as a key player in Thailand's salt farming industry under the stewardship of King Rama V. Despite facing challenges from natural disasters and industrial pollution, local salt farmers, like Lerphong, remain dedicated to preserving this centuries-old livelihood, while also adapting to contemporary environmental concerns.

Encouraging Eco-tourism and Education

The Samut Sakhon Aquarium and the Mangrove Forest Conservation and Rehabilitation Learning Center serve as gateways for tourists and locals alike to explore and appreciate the marine ecosystems of the Gulf of Thailand. These initiatives not only aim to rehabilitate coastal environments but also to instill a sense of responsibility and curiosity among visitors about the natural world. Through hands-on experiences such as mangrove crab releases and educational tours, Samut Sakhon demonstrates a community-led approach to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism.

As the day winds down at the Red Bridge, a popular spot for watching migrating seagulls, the interconnectedness of Samut Sakhon's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and community efforts paints a hopeful picture for the future. By embracing traditional practices and conservation, this seaside town stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of its inhabitants, offering valuable lessons on coexisting harmoniously with nature.