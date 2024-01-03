Remembering Khunying Nongyao Chaiseri: A Luminary in Thai Academia

Khunying Nongyao Chaiseri, the esteemed former rector of Thammasat University, has passed away at the ripe age of 90. The news of her demise was confirmed by another former rector, Charnvit Kasetsiri, through a personal Facebook post. Nongyao’s illustrious career in academia and public service has left a lasting impact on Thammasat University and Thai academia at large.

Pioneering Contributions to Thammasat University

During her tenure as rector from 1982 to 1988, Nongyao played a pivotal role in the university’s development. She was instrumental in the establishment of various new faculties such as the Faculty of Science and Technology, Medicine, Dentistry, Allied Health Sciences, and Nursing. Her dedication and vision significantly broadened the academic horizon of the university.

Expansion of Thammasat University Campus

One of Nongyao’s most significant achievements was the expansion of the Thammasat University campus from Tha Phra Chan to Rangsit. This move realized the vision of Dr. Puey Ungpakorn, another former rector and a renowned economist. The expansion also led to the founding of the Thammasat University Hospital, a leading medical institution in Pathum Thani.

A Stalwart in Academia and Public Service

Nongyao, an alumna of Thammasat University, held a bachelor’s degree in commerce and accountancy and a high diploma in accountancy from the institution. She furthered her education with a master’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois in the USA. Nongyao began her career as an economist with the National Economic and Social Development Board and joined Thammasat’s Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy in 1964. In addition to her academic roles, she served on the State Audit Commission in 2000.

Khunying Nongyao Chaiseri’s legacy in academia and public service, particularly her contributions to Thammasat University, will continue to inspire and influence future generations. Her life and work exemplify the pursuit of knowledge, service to the community, and dedication to the betterment of society.