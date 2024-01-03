en English
Business

Property Prices in Phuket Soar as Thailand Recovers Post-Covid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Property Prices in Phuket Soar as Thailand Recovers Post-Covid

Phuket, Thailand, often referred to as ‘the Pearl of the Andaman Sea’, is witnessing a significant surge in property prices since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. The president of a local association, Maetapong Upatising, has reported an increase between 15-20%. The island is renowned for its high-end amenities that have been attracting foreign investors. These include an international airport, international schools, golf courses, yacht marinas, and hospitals, along with an array of luxury villas and condos.

Major Developers Investing in Phuket

Several major developers, including Origin, Sansiri, Siamese Asset, and Raimond Land, are expanding their investments in Phuket. They are launching new projects in sought-after areas such as Cherng Talay and Patong. This influx of development and interest has significantly contributed to the rise in land prices, which have ballooned from an average of 3 million baht to between 8-9 million baht per rai.

Prime Locations Fetch Premium Prices

In prime locations, land prices can skyrocket up to 120 million baht per rai, highlighting the high value of property in these areas. This property boom is in line with Thailand’s ongoing recovery of its tourism sector, which was heavily impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visa Waiver Program Boosts Tourism

In another effort to boost the tourism industry and enhance bilateral relations, Thailand and China have agreed to permanently waive visa requirements for their citizens starting from March. This decision, coupled with the visa waiver program initially introduced in September for Chinese nationals, is expected to significantly contribute to Thailand’s goal of attracting more international tourists.

The surge in property prices, coupled with the positive steps towards tourism recovery, paints a promising picture of Thailand’s post-pandemic economic prospects, particularly in the real estate and tourism sectors.

Business Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

