Phuket Officials Mediate Between Local Vendors and Go Wholesale Representatives

In a bid to promote economic balance and fair competition in Phuket Province, local officials convened a meeting with representatives from the upcoming Go Wholesale shopping centre and vendors from the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2. The session was chaired by Capt Nopporn Meesawat, Deputy Director of Internal Security, and the director of the Phuket Damrongtham Center. The meeting aimed to address fears expressed by the vendors, reflecting their concerns about the potential impact of the new shopping centre on their livelihoods.

Concerns from Fresh Market Vendors

The vendors voiced their apprehensions regarding the impending competition, potential traffic congestion, and the looming economic downturn due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Their worries were centred around the possibility of small stores facing stiff competition, reduced income, and escalating debts due to the diversion of customers potentially lured by Go Wholesale's lower prices and superior services.

Go Wholesale's Response

Responding to the concerns, representatives from Go Wholesale emphasized the manifold benefits the shopping centre is set to bring to the local community. They underscored the potential for job creation, tax revenue generation, and support for local businesses, including plans for direct procurement from local farmers. The shopping centre is projected to create approximately 200 jobs and generate an annual income of B103 million, with a tax contribution of B20 million and a construction cost pegged at B400 million.

Officials' Recommendations and Way Forward

Understanding the vendors' concerns, officials recommended that the developers take steps to address these issues. One suggestion was to locate the shopping centre outside the urban areas, thereby mitigating direct competition with the fresh markets. Another proposal was the adjustment of the shopping centre's operational hours to differ from those of the fresh market. Phuket officials have committed to continue mediating the issues, aiming to foster fairness and understanding among all parties involved.