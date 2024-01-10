en English
Thailand

Phuket Authorities Address Severe Coastal Erosion at Sai Kaew Beach

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Phuket Authorities Address Severe Coastal Erosion at Sai Kaew Beach

In a pivotal move towards environmental preservation and safety, the Phuket administration, led by Vice Governor Sattha Thongkham, has taken strides to address the grave issue of coastal erosion at Sai Kaew Beach. Located at the island’s northern tip, this area has been grappling with severe erosion, particularly during the monsoon period, leading to a drastic reduction in the beach’s width and causing flooding that renders roads impassable during storms.

Collaborative Effort to Combat Erosion

The collaborative effort to combat this environmental concern saw a public hearing attended by representatives from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT), Makro Consultants Co Ltd, and Boonpanya Technology Co Ltd. The meeting, conducted at Tha Chatchai School in Mai Khao, intended to discuss the matter and introduce a comprehensive study initiated by the DPT to tackle the erosion.

Coastal Protection Initiatives

As part of the hearing, the DPT introduced a project complete with baseline guidelines for coastal protection. While the exact specifics of the project were not disclosed in the official report, at least three viable options for safeguarding the coastline were presented. These options, though currently undisclosed, symbolize a proactive approach towards environmental preservation and community safety, critical aspects in Phuket’s administration.

Community Engagement and Future Steps

The public hearing served not only as an avenue for the introduction of the project but also as a platform for stakeholders to offer suggestions. This engagement is aimed at developing a comprehensive database to inform the project’s development, underscoring the administration’s commitment to collaborative problem-solving. However, the details of the proposed solutions and the next steps in this crucial environmental project remain unpublished by the DPT, sparking anticipation and interest among the local community and environmentalist circles alike.

