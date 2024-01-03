Phuket Aims to Become a Year-Round Destination Following 2023’s Success

Phuket, Thailand’s famed tourist spot, is redefining its tourism landscape. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office is making strides towards positioning the province as a year-round destination, thereby eliminating the concept of a low season. This move comes in the wake of 2023’s success, where the province reached its visitor and revenue targets ahead of schedule.

Phuket’s Impressive Numbers

In November 2023, the number of visitors to Phuket exceeded 10 million, contributing a whopping 330 billion baht to the local economy. It was a year of triumph for Thailand’s tourism sector, with over 28 million foreign tourists generating 1.2 trillion baht in revenue. This represented a 44% revenue surge during the New Year period, largely attributed to the visa-free scheme and extended entertainment hours. To top it off, domestic travel also saw a notable uptick, with 1.11 million domestic visitors during the New Year celebrations.

Targeting Diversified Markets

The strategy for Phuket involves targeting tourists from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam during what has traditionally been considered the off-peak period. Meanwhile, the focus on attracting tourists from Russia and Kazakhstan will remain. This diversified approach is designed to mitigate risks and ensure a consistent inflow of tourists. In addition, the tourism office plans to encourage long-stay tourists to explore neighboring provinces like Phangnga and Krabi.

Community Tourism and Upcoming Events

Phuket’s plan also includes promoting community tourism, particularly among cruise ship tourists, language students, and independent or small-group Chinese travelers. During the recent New Year holiday, Phuket extended its welcome to over 250,000 visitors, with foreign travelers making up about 70% of arrivals. The occupancy rate averaged 82%, with some hotels reporting a threefold increase in revenue compared to pre-Covid levels. Preparations are already underway for upcoming events, including the Chinese New Year celebrations, promising an exciting start to 2024 in Phuket.