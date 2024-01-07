en English
Thailand

Pattaya’s Youngest Lone Survivor: A Tale of Neglect, Rescue and Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Pattaya’s Youngest Lone Survivor: A Tale of Neglect, Rescue and Hope

In a remarkable instance of community vigilance and swift official action, a three-year-old girl, known as Pern, was rescued from a life of solitude in Pattaya, Thailand. The young girl was discovered living alone in a locked house, a startling situation brought to light by attentive neighbours who had been feeding her through the window.

Authorities Respond to the Call

On January 5, a trio of officials, Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam, Superintendent Pol. Col. Thawee Kudtalang, and Social Welfare Department Director Niramol Thamthattho, raced to Pern’s rescue. The house, although locked, was equipped with basic necessities and a mobile phone, indicating a conscious, albeit negligent, provision for the child’s survival.

Unveiling a Pattern of Neglect

Upon further investigation, a distressing pattern of neglect surfaced. It was revealed that Pern’s mother had a history of leaving her unattended, having previously ceased paying a neighbour for childcare services. The alarming recurrence of this abandonment underscores the vulnerability of children left at the mercy of adult irresponsibility.

Securing a Better Future for Pern

Imminent action was taken to secure a safer environment for Pern. The authorities contacted her mother, who agreed to sign the necessary documents to transfer custody to a local charity, ‘Ban Jing Jai’. This organization is known for its commendable work for children in need within the region.

Pern was promptly taken to the charity’s children’s home, where she was met with a warm welcome and presented with toys. The staff at Ban Jing Jai expressed optimism about her well-being and future, firmly believing in the power of their nurturing environment to assist in Pern’s recovery from her past neglect. They also anticipate future cooperation from the mother regarding Pern’s care, a crucial element in ensuring the child’s long-term well-being.

This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility society holds towards its most vulnerable members. It underscores the need for community vigilance, swift authority action, and the vital role of organizations like Ban Jing Jai in safeguarding the well-being of children exposed to neglect and abandonment.

Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Thailand

