Asia

Pattaya Sets Goal of 27 Million Tourists for 2024 Amidst Tourism Boom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
The coastal city of Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife and azure beaches, has set its sights on a lofty goal for the coming year. Urai Mukpradapthong, the director of the local Tourism Authority of Thailand office, announced a target of attracting 27 million visitors in 2024. This ambitious aim stems from Pattaya’s performance in 2023, when it was expected to welcome 23 million tourists.

An Uptick in Tourist Arrivals

A significant surge in tourist arrivals was witnessed in the last quarter of the previous year, largely attributed to an innovative visa exemption scheme. The scheme, initially introduced for Chinese nationals in September, has had a telling impact, with over 22,000 Chinese tourists entering Thailand within the first two days. The success of this initiative prompted Thailand and China to permanently waive visa requirements for their citizens from March 2024, a move aimed at cementing bilateral relations and boosting the tourism industry.

A Destination Offering Variety

Pattaya garners global attention for its myriad attractions, which range from bustling sports facilities to state-of-the-art convention centers. The city administration has been proactive in organizing events that draw in crowds from all over the world. In addition, road shows and trade exhibitions are being conducted in European and Middle Eastern countries, further amplifying Pattaya’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Prepared for the Influx

With a capacity of over 70,000 hotel rooms, Pattaya is well-prepared to accommodate the expected influx of tourists. The top five countries contributing to Pattaya’s international tourist demographic last year were Russia, India, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. The optimism for achieving the 27 million tourist goal is backed by the city’s successful campaigns and a lineup of thrilling events planned for the year.

Concurrently, the Thai government is implementing robust economic measures to facilitate tourism growth. One such step is the reduction of local alcohol tax to 0%, a part of a broader review of policies impacting domestic tourism and economic development. The Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance have signaled readiness to roll out additional measures, aiming to establish Thailand as a premier hub for tourism and spending.

Asia Thailand Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

