en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Pattaya Residents Distressed by Ongoing Roadwork and Environmental Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Pattaya Residents Distressed by Ongoing Roadwork and Environmental Issues

Residents of the vibrant tourist city of Pattaya are grappling with an array of civic issues, leading to widespread unrest and demands for transparency. From ongoing roadwork at the Chaiyapruek intersection to a persistent foul smell near Phra Tamnak Hill, the city’s administration is under fire for perceived mismanagement and negligence.

Persistent Roadwork Woes

The roadwork at Chaiyapruek intersection, which commenced on January 4 with the aim of correcting uneven road surfaces, has sparked skepticism among the community. Residents are baffled as to why these issues were not addressed during the initial construction phase. The recurring excavations have caused considerable disruptions and inconveniences, leading to a barrage of criticism aimed at the city’s lack of foresight and planning.

Further, concerns about the management of allocated funds abound as residents question the effectiveness of the budget. The seeming lack of oversight has led to growing doubts about financial dealings and a decline in community trust. In light of these issues, residents are clamoring for greater transparency, accountability, and efficient management of infrastructure projects.

The Phra Tamnak Hill Stench

Adding to the city’s civic woes is the enduring foul smell near Phra Tamnak Hill, which has been troubling residents since January 2. The origins of the odor are suspected to be linked to a local Indian restaurant accused of improper waste disposal, resulting in waste obstruction in the drainage system. This situation has further exacerbated the discontent within the community, leading to calls for swift action and resolution.

Crackdown on Illicit Activities

Amidst these civic issues, Pattaya police have also been dealing with illicit activities. A 44-year-old stall owner, Nakarin, was arrested on charges of selling illegal Kratom drinks mixed with cough syrup to the youth. The arrest followed a tip-off to the Region 2 Police Command Centre, showcasing the community’s active role in maintaining law and order.

As Pattaya continues to grapple with these issues, the demand for greater transparency, accountability, and efficient management from the city’s administration is growing louder. How the city responds will undoubtedly shape the trust and future of this globally renowned tourist destination.

0
Local News Thailand Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
4 hours ago
Controversy Over Cork's Northside Litter Ranking: Councillor Proposes Exclusion from Future Surveys
Ranking 35 out of 40, Cork’s northside has been named one of Ireland’s most littered areas in the final Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) report of 2023. This designation has sparked controversy, with Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins arguing that it is unjust to single out individual communities in such assessments. He proposes instead that
Controversy Over Cork's Northside Litter Ranking: Councillor Proposes Exclusion from Future Surveys
End of an Era: Storyboard Cafe in Islandbridge Announces Permanent Closure
5 hours ago
End of an Era: Storyboard Cafe in Islandbridge Announces Permanent Closure
January 8 in Arkansas's History: A Tapestry of Events
7 hours ago
January 8 in Arkansas's History: A Tapestry of Events
A Marathon Streak, A Park Renovation, A Robbery, and More: News Roundup in Washington D.C. Area
4 hours ago
A Marathon Streak, A Park Renovation, A Robbery, and More: News Roundup in Washington D.C. Area
Engaging Community Events Scheduled Across New Hampshire Towns
5 hours ago
Engaging Community Events Scheduled Across New Hampshire Towns
Cebu City Updates, Space Exploration Milestone and LA Lakers' Triumphant Return
5 hours ago
Cebu City Updates, Space Exploration Milestone and LA Lakers' Triumphant Return
Latest Headlines
World News
First Lady Jill Biden's Exclusive Interview: A Strategic Media Engagement in Election Season
56 seconds
First Lady Jill Biden's Exclusive Interview: A Strategic Media Engagement in Election Season
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
3 mins
Liberal MP Garth Hamilton Castigates Labor's Indigenous Policy Initiative
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
4 mins
Thistlethwaite Stands Firm on Republic Cause, Despite No Immediate Plans
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
4 mins
University Students Reenact Historic US-China Table Tennis Diplomacy
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
4 mins
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
9 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
9 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
10 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
10 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app