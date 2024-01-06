Pattaya Residents Distressed by Ongoing Roadwork and Environmental Issues

Residents of the vibrant tourist city of Pattaya are grappling with an array of civic issues, leading to widespread unrest and demands for transparency. From ongoing roadwork at the Chaiyapruek intersection to a persistent foul smell near Phra Tamnak Hill, the city’s administration is under fire for perceived mismanagement and negligence.

Persistent Roadwork Woes

The roadwork at Chaiyapruek intersection, which commenced on January 4 with the aim of correcting uneven road surfaces, has sparked skepticism among the community. Residents are baffled as to why these issues were not addressed during the initial construction phase. The recurring excavations have caused considerable disruptions and inconveniences, leading to a barrage of criticism aimed at the city’s lack of foresight and planning.

Further, concerns about the management of allocated funds abound as residents question the effectiveness of the budget. The seeming lack of oversight has led to growing doubts about financial dealings and a decline in community trust. In light of these issues, residents are clamoring for greater transparency, accountability, and efficient management of infrastructure projects.

The Phra Tamnak Hill Stench

Adding to the city’s civic woes is the enduring foul smell near Phra Tamnak Hill, which has been troubling residents since January 2. The origins of the odor are suspected to be linked to a local Indian restaurant accused of improper waste disposal, resulting in waste obstruction in the drainage system. This situation has further exacerbated the discontent within the community, leading to calls for swift action and resolution.

Crackdown on Illicit Activities

Amidst these civic issues, Pattaya police have also been dealing with illicit activities. A 44-year-old stall owner, Nakarin, was arrested on charges of selling illegal Kratom drinks mixed with cough syrup to the youth. The arrest followed a tip-off to the Region 2 Police Command Centre, showcasing the community’s active role in maintaining law and order.

As Pattaya continues to grapple with these issues, the demand for greater transparency, accountability, and efficient management from the city’s administration is growing louder. How the city responds will undoubtedly shape the trust and future of this globally renowned tourist destination.