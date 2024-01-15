Pattaya Aims to Elevate International Fireworks Festival with Strategic Workshops

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul, along with other stalwarts, recently attended a workshop aimed at invigorating the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. The workshop, an installment in a series of strategic planning meetings under the MICE City project, is directed towards catapulting the event to an international level.

Project Objectives and Goals

Dr. Suratsa Thongmee, the Central Region Director of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), outlined the project’s objectives. The primary goal is to elevate the local festival, triggering economic and social growth and contributing substantially to Pattaya’s sustainable development.

Support from TIEFA

The event enjoys the robust support of the Thailand International Events & Festivals Trades Association (TIEFA). The association is actively involved in the planning and execution of the festival, thereby offering substantial backing to the initiative.

Workshop Focused on Strategic Development

The latest workshop, held on January 10 at City Hall, centered around marketing, public relations, and the festival’s design identity. This followed the initial session held on December 3. The series of workshops underscores a collective endeavor to orchestrate an event that augments tourism and echoes Pattaya’s commitment to sustainability. The overarching aim is to enhance the well-being of residents and tourists alike.