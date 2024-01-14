Oldest Dinosaur Footprints in Asia Unearthed in Thailand

In a groundbreaking development, the Department of Mineral Resources in Thailand has unearthed a new set of dinosaur footprints at the Phetchabun-Khon Kaen border. These footprints, dating back over 225 million years, are now hailed as the oldest dinosaur footprints in both Thailand and Asia. The discovery unfolded during a January 2024 survey conducted by a team of expert paleontologists.

A Glimpse into the Late Triassic Era

Preserved immaculately in a mudstone layer from the late Triassic period, these footprints provide a window into an era long vanished. The well-preserved footprints reveal intricate details, including the toes, claws, and soles of various dinosaur groups. Among these are the sauropods, theropods, and ornithopods, which were prominent during the late Triassic era.

Fresh Insights into Dinosaur Diversity

This significant discovery offers fresh insights into the diversity of dinosaurs that inhabited Thailand during the late Triassic. It also sheds light on their evolutionary progress across Asia. By offering a unique perspective on this diverse prehistoric fauna, the findings fill a crucial gap in our understanding of dinosaur evolution on the continent.

Preservation and Further Research

The Department of Mineral Resources is dedicated to conducting in-depth research to identify the specific dinosaur species responsible for these footprints. The department also aims to ensure the protection and preservation of these footprints for future educational and research purposes. The discovery is lauded as a major scientific breakthrough with the potential to reshape our understanding of Earth’s biological history.