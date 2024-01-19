NPO Seminar Explores Agricultural Prosperity and Business Opportunities with Thailand

In a move indicative of the burgeoning potential of the agricultural sector, the National Productivity Organization (NPO) recently concluded a seminar on leveraging innovative business opportunities through ties with Thailand. The seminar underscored the critical role of agriculture in the economy, highlighting the potential for enhanced profitability through value addition in agricultural products.

Unlocking Value through Dehydration

One shining example of value addition was shared by Dr. Sajjad. Farmers in Hunza have been able to substantially increase their income through the dehydration of apricots. By selling dehydrated apricots for Rs. 2,000 per kg, as opposed to Rs. 200 per kg when sold fresh, farmers have seen a significant surge in profits. The seminar emphasized the need for comprehensive training and awareness for farmers regarding the entire production chain, from cultivation to export, advocating for a closely knit approach to decision-making.

Exploring Successes and Shortcomings

The seminar also shed light on the success of Pakistan's maize exports, which have risen from $85 million to a robust $265 million. However, not all sectors have seen such prosperity. The local soybean industry has struggled following a ban on imports, leading to a shutdown of 50% of the poultry industry and consequently driving up the prices of chicken and eggs. Dr. Sajjad championed the cause of self-reliance and discouraged imports, urging the government to provide clear guidance to growers on crop demand and production. In a positive move, the government has increased the minimum support price for wheat to Rs. 4,000 per maund to incentivize higher yields.

Learning from Global Successes

Fahad Imtiaz, NPO Deputy Manager, advocated for the increased production and global marketing of dehydrated products, citing Thailand's success as a model. The seminar highlighted the necessity of providing farmers with accurate information in an accessible language, recommending the dissemination of material in easy-to-understand Urdu. The event concluded with the exchange of shields and insignia between FCCI and NPO representatives, marking a successful end to the seminar.