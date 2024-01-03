Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Rings in 2024 with Traditional Merit-Making Ceremony

The dawn of 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand brought with it an air of auspiciousness and reverence, as Nong Nooch Tropical Garden celebrated the New Year with a traditional merit-making ceremony. On January 2nd, the event saw the participation of the garden’s president Kampon Tansajja, the executive team, staff, tourists, and a troupe of nine elephants, regarded as sacred animals in Thai culture.

Keeping Traditions Alive

The ceremony involved 19 monks from nine different temples, who were given dry food alms by the participants. An age-old practice deeply rooted in Thai culture, the act of giving alms and making merit is believed to bring about a positive start to the year. The monks, after receiving the offerings, blessed those present, further augmenting the atmosphere of goodwill and positivity.

A Tribute to Elephants

The event also served as a platform to honor and express gratitude towards elephants, a species that holds a special place in the hearts of Thais. This sacred animal is deeply intertwined with the nation’s history and culture, and such events help perpetuate the respect and love they command.

Boost for Local Tourism

The merit-making ceremony was just one of the many attractions that brought visitors to Pattaya during the New Year holiday. The coastal city, a popular tourist destination, was abuzz with activities and festivities, from concerts and parades to a grand countdown festival. The resulting influx of tourists provided a much-needed boost to the local economy, benefiting businesses, shopping malls, and hospitality establishments. The local tourism authority has set an ambitious target to attract 27 million visitors in 2024, buoyed by last year’s success and well-planned campaigns.