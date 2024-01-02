en English
Human Rights

NHRC Proposes to Align Marriage Age Limit with International Standards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
NHRC Proposes to Amend Marriage Age Limit

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has proposed a change in the legal age for marriage, suggesting an increase from the current minimum age of 17 to 18 years. This proposed amendment is an effort to align the country’s laws with international human rights standards, as outlined in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Aligning with International Human Rights Standards

This initiative by the NHRC emphasizes the necessity of compliance with these global standards, particularly among Islamic leaders. A significant focus is the issue of forced childhood marriage within Islamic communities. The proposed changes encompass amendments to the Civil and Commercial Code and other relevant laws.

Previous Adjustments by Central Islamic Council

Implications of this proposal recall previous instances when the Central Islamic Council had to adjust its criteria and practices. This adjustment was necessitated when the minimum age of marriage was altered under the Civil and Commercial Code. The failure to fulfill a commitment made in 2016 to the UPR working group to adjust the minimum age is deemed a violation of human rights by the NHRC.

Government Response to Proposal

Deputy government spokesperson Rudklao Suwankiri stated that the cabinet acknowledges the proposal. It is considering assigning various ministries and the Central Islamic Council to work on the necessary legal amendments. The goal is not only to resolve the issue of early child marriage but also to ensure that the minimum age for marriage aligns with international human rights principles.

Human Rights International Relations Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

