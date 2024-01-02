en English
Newsroom

New Tax Measures and Changes Begin to Affect Canadians in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
As we usher in the New Year, Canadians brace themselves for a raft of new tax measures and alterations to existing ones slated to take effect in 2024. Among the changes include GST/HST exemptions, the elimination of deductions for certain short-term rentals, the introduction of new alternative minimum tax rates, and significant changes to Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions.

Changes to Short-Term Rentals

The elimination of some short-term rental deductions, announced in the Fall Economic Statement (FES), came into force on January 1. The federal government is now putting an end to this tax break, denying short-term rental operators any income tax deductions for expenses incurred if they operate in provinces or municipalities where short-term rentals are outlawed.

CPP Contributions on the Rise

In another significant move, the federal government will begin collecting a second level of CPP contributions. This initiative is part of its commitment to bolster CPP payments to retirees, which is expected to increase an employee’s annual CPP payment by $302 in 2024. Employers are mandated to match their employees’ contributions dollar for dollar, thus doubling the impact of these new measures.

Impact on Canadians

These changes will inevitably impact Canadians’ financial landscape, especially those involved in the short-term rental business and those nearing retirement. As the details unfold, Canadians are encouraged to stay informed and adapt their financial strategies accordingly to navigate the new tax landscape in 2024.

Newsroom Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

