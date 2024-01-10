National Power Supply Advances Sustainability with Launch of Electric Trucks in Thailand

National Power Supply (NPS) has made a significant stride towards a sustainable future by incorporating electric trucks into its business operations throughout Thailand. A subsidiary of NPS, NPS Solar has launched these electric trucks with a range of up to 200 kilometers. They can be fully charged within approximately two hours, showcasing an impressive technological advancement in the transportation sector.

Aligning with Global Eco-friendly Transition

This initiative is part of NPS’s more comprehensive commitment to clean energy. It is a move that aligns with the global shift towards eco-friendlier modes of transport. As businesses worldwide grapple with the urgent need for sustainability, NPS’s decision to go electric with its fleet of trucks represents a clear dedication to environmental stewardship.

Aiming for a Net-Zero Future

By 2050, NPS aims to position itself as a net-zero emitter of greenhouse gases. The introduction of electric vehicles into their fleet is a significant part of this ambitious target. NPS’s executive director, Yothin Dumnernchanvanit, has expressed that the launch of these electric trucks is a substantial step forward for the company and a testament to their commitment to clean energy and sustainability.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

The electric trucks are not only expected to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions but also to lower the company’s fuel costs. This move demonstrates the dual benefits of environmental responsibility and economic viability. As NPS continues to lead the way in Thailand’s transition to cleaner energy solutions, it serves as a model for other businesses to follow in the race against climate change.