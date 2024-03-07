Nai Lert Flower & Garden Art Fair 2024: Culinary Arts Meet Floral Extravaganza

After a brief hiatus due to global health concerns, the beloved annual event, Nai Lert Flower & Garden Art Fair, is making a grand comeback. Scheduled from March 28-31, this year's 35th edition, themed "Blossoming Culinary Art," promises to blend the artistry of Thai cooking with vibrant floral displays, offering a unique exploration of flowers and art. The fair, a brainchild of Thanpuying Lursakdi Sampatisiri since 1986, stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of blending natural beauty with cultural expressions.

Reviving Tradition with Modern Flair

In partnership with 20 collaborators, including the Thai Red Cross and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Nai Lert Park is set to transform into a mesmerizing display of floral and artistic excellence. Visitors will be treated to five distinct zones: "Flowers X Art," "Flowers X Exhibition," "Flowers X Market," "Flowers X Taste," and "Flowers X Play," each offering unique experiences from artistic installations to culinary delights. Notably, the fair will feature a remarkable 500m2 carpet of flowers, grains, and seeds, a creation of renowned floral designer Sakchai Guy, alongside 20 flower sculptures scattered throughout the venue for an immersive art experience.

Exploring the Intersection of Culture and Creativity

At the heart of the fair, the historic Nai Lert Park Heritage Home, a golden teak house over 108 years old, will host the "Flowers X Exhibition" zone. This area will spotlight a beeswax castle from Sakon Nakhon, bringing a piece of Isan's famous beeswax castle procession to Bangkok. Additionally, the fair will showcase the Blossoming Fashion and Textile Design Exhibition, featuring wearable art by Thammasat University students, and "Contemporary Thai Masterpieces," a display of culinary art from the School of Culinary Art, Suan Dusit University. The event also includes a caladium competition, highlighting the beauty and variety of this tropical plant.

A Culinary Journey Amidst Floral Beauty

For those looking to indulge in gourmet experiences, the "Flowers X Taste" zone will not disappoint. Esteemed establishments like Lady M, Ma Maison, Caviar Café, and École Ducasse Bangkok Café will serve special dishes adorned with edible flowers, offering a feast for both the eyes and the palate. The "Flowers X Play" zone ensures entertainment for all ages, featuring workshops, face painting, and live music performances, making it a perfect family-friendly destination. In a noble gesture, proceeds from the event will support the HRH Princess Maha Sirindhorn Proton Center at Chulalongkorn Hospital for pediatric brain cancer treatment.

The Nai Lert Flower & Garden Art Fair 2024 not only celebrates the enchanting beauty of flowers and culinary arts but also fosters community engagement and supports a noble cause. As the event unfolds, it promises to offer a memorable experience, blending tradition with contemporary creativity, and leaving a lasting impact on all who partake in its myriad offerings.