Mother and Daughter Found Dead in Tragic Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand

In a chilling incident that has left the community in shock, a 41-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found deceased in their home in the Ban Chang district of Rayong, an eastern province of Thailand. It is believed that they poisoned themselves with cyanide, a deadly chemical compound known for its rapid toxicity. The two victims were discovered in a tragic embrace on a bed by a friend who grew concerned when the mother, a well-known veterinarian and owner of a pet clinic, failed to report to work.

Unanswered Questions Loom

On arrival at the scene, the police found the mother and daughter alongside two dead pet birds, a container of cyanide, and a note expressing a desire for a quiet cremation without ceremony. The authorities have since confirmed cyanide ingestion as the cause of death. The woman’s estranged husband, who lived separately in the same house but had been away at the time of the incident, is clueless about any specific motive behind this heartrending tragedy.

A Struggle Against Mental Health Issues

The woman, identified as Nongluck Muangkhiao, was known to be grappling with mental health issues. Adding to her distress was the condition of her mother who had been bedridden for three years. The woman’s husband acknowledged his wife’s struggle with depression but denied any financial problems that could have led to such a drastic step. He also dismissed any connection between the suicides and the peculiar rituals of a cult that Nongluck had recently joined.

Unlikely Involvement of Spiritual Movement

Nongluck had become a member of a spiritual movement known as Johrei, which has its roots in Japan. While the initial suspicion pointed towards a possible cult involvement, especially due to the presence of messages written in red and blue ink, the police have ruled out this angle. They believe her association with Johrei had no bearing on the suicide. The investigation continues as the authorities seek to trace the origin of the cyanide, which was found to be from the same batch and company.

As the devastating news spreads, the community mourns the loss of a beloved veterinarian and her young daughter, while grappling with the stark reality of mental health issues, and the immeasurable pain they can inflict.