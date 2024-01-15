Manta Ray Caught in Fishing Gear Sparks Rescue Operation in Andaman Sea

In a distressing encounter off the Andaman Sea, a large manta ray was discovered entangled in fishing gear, triggering a rescue operation. The beleaguered creature, boasting a 4-meter wingspan, was first spotted at the Ko Hin Daeng diving spot in Krabi province by divers from the Tiny Dot diving school. The incident, captured on video and shared on Facebook, has since stirred the global community into action.

Manta Ray in Distress

The video revealed the manta ray’s right ‘horn’ snared in a two-meter-long net. Despite its predicament, the majestic marine creature appeared to be unharmed, displaying no visible cuts. The diving group, helmed by instructor Khru View, was initially unable to assist the ray due to depleted oxygen levels.

Unsuccessful Rescue Attempt and Further Actions

Equipped with fresh oxygen tanks on their return, the divers managed to locate the manta ray once again. However, their rescue attempts were thwarted as the creature swam too rapidly for them. Undeterred, Tiny Dot has since extended a call for assistance to other divers and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Amplifying Awareness and Rescue Efforts

By circulating the video, the diving school hopes to augment awareness of the manta ray’s plight and encourage other skilled divers or marine officials to participate in the rescue efforts. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the inadvertent yet devastating impact of human activities on marine life, highlighting the urgent need for widespread conservation efforts.