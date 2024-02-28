‘King the Land’ Tops Netflix 2023 Charts, Boosts Tourism in Thailand

Netflix's latest sensation, ‘King the Land’, has taken the world by storm, becoming the most watched series on the platform in 2023 with a staggering 446.9 million viewing hours. This K-drama, filmed across various picturesque locations in Thailand, has not only captivated audiences with its compelling storyline but also shone a spotlight on Thailand’s tourism, particularly in Bangkok and its surroundings. The series' tenth episode, dedicated entirely to showcasing Thailand's attractions, has sparked a surge in interest among viewers to explore these sites firsthand.

Spotlight on Bangkok’s Charm

The allure of Bangkok and its outskirts has been magnificently captured in ‘King the Land’. The Thailand Film Office (TFO), under the Department of Tourism, plays a crucial role in promoting these locations. From bustling street markets to serene temples, the series serves as a visual invitation for viewers to embark on a culinary and cultural journey through Thailand. The TFO has listed these and more filming locations on their website, encouraging tourists to delve deeper into the country’s rich heritage and beauty.

Boosting Local Tourism

The impact of ‘King the Land’ on Thailand’s tourism is undeniable. With the series' global audience, Thailand has seen a notable increase in tourists eager to follow in the footsteps of their favorite characters. Local businesses, especially those featured in the series, have reported a surge in visitors, contributing significantly to the local economy. The TFO’s strategic move to collaborate with the series' producers has proven to be a fruitful endeavor, further establishing Thailand as a top destination for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility.

Exploring Beyond the Capital

While Bangkok remains a primary focus, ‘King the Land’ also introduces viewers to other regions of Thailand, each with its unique charm and attractions. The TFO’s website offers a comprehensive guide to these additional filming locations, inviting tourists to explore beyond the capital. From the rolling hills of the north to the pristine beaches of the south, Thailand offers a diverse array of landscapes and experiences, ensuring that every visitor finds something to love.

The success of ‘King the Land’ on Netflix has not only put the spotlight on the talents involved in the series but also highlighted Thailand’s natural beauty and cultural richness. As viewers from around the globe add Thailand to their travel lists, inspired by the stunning visuals and captivating stories portrayed in the series, the country stands ready to welcome them with open arms and unforgettable experiences.