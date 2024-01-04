en English
Khao Kho: Thailand’s Mountainous Gem Balancing Natural Beauty, History, and Culture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Khao Kho: Thailand’s Mountainous Gem Balancing Natural Beauty, History, and Culture

Khao Kho, a picturesque town nestled in the mountains of Thailand, is a captivating blend of natural charm, historical significance, and cultural richness. Once a communist stronghold between 1968 and 1982, the town has blossomed into a thriving tourist destination with a compelling mixture of scenic landscapes, historical sites, and exciting activities.

Unveiling the Beauty of Khao Kho

The town’s allure starts with its breathtaking vistas. The Skywalk Phu Lerd Khao Kho offers visitors a panoramic view of the Phetchabun landscape, a tapestry of lush slopes and rotating crop fields. The region’s natural bounty extends to the Khao Kho National Park, a testament to Thailand’s diverse ecology and a haven for nature enthusiasts.

Accommodations and Amenities

Luxury meets nature in Khao Kho. The Grand Kokkod Khao Kho Resort provides high-end accommodation with a stunning view of the valley. Its exclusive Onsen Villas and President Pool Villa offer top-tier amenities, including private jacuzzis and swimming pools, ensuring a lavish stay amid the town’s rustic charm.

Historical and Cultural Heritage

Khao Kho’s history is as rich as its landscapes. The town pays tribute to its past with the Khao Kho Royal Palace and the Phra Borommathat Chedi Kanchanaphisek. The latter is a pagoda housing Buddha’s relics, emblematic of Thailand’s diverse architectural heritage. The recently added Si Thep Historical Park to the UNESCO World Heritage List further underscores the town’s historical significance and architectural influences.

Sustainable Tourism and Community Engagement

Local sustainable tourism initiatives, such as the Windmill Field, promote harmony among ethnic groups and bolster community-based agriculture. Visitors can partake in various activities, including agricultural tours, Formula Hmong cart racing, and ATV biking. Destinations like the Molly View and Strawberry Farm, and Nature Green Orchid, are renowned for their beauty and agricultural offerings.

In Khao Kho, spirituality finds expression in sites like Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew, renowned for its stunning craftsmanship and religious significance. A visit to this region is not just a journey through scenic landscapes, but a deep dive into Thailand’s rich cultural tapestry and historical legacy.

Thailand Travel & Tourism
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

