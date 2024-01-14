Intercontinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping: A Blend of Luxury, Culture and Comfort

Unveiling a luxurious blend of local culture and modern comfort, the Intercontinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping emerges as a beacon of five-star hospitality in the heart of Thailand’s northern capital. Standing majestically on a site once graced by the late Taiwanese pop star Teresa Teng, the hotel offers its guests a quintessentially Chiang Mai experience, wrapped in the elegance of contemporary design and the charm of traditional Thai artistry.

Location and Design

Located a mere 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport, the hotel marks its presence near the city’s bustling night bazaar and the iconic Tha Pae Gate. It features 240 rooms and suites, each offering breathtaking views of the old town or the tranquil Doi Suthep mountain. The design of the hotel is a harmonious blend of traditional Northern Thai arts with contemporary elements, a sight to behold for every visitor.

Amenities and Experiences

The hotel leaves no stone unturned in ensuring a memorable stay for its guests. The high-ceilinged lobby, adorned with teak wood, and a garden surrounding a 600-year-old Buddhist temple, add a touch of antiquity to the modern comforts. The dining experiences are a gastronomic delight, with regional specialities like khao soi at The Gad Lanna, and unique Thai coconut pancakes for breakfast.

Immersive cultural experiences are also on offer, with trips to local craft museums and workshops, such as Wat Nantaram’s lacquerware museum and Monsoon Tea’s tea blending workshop. For the thrill-seekers, hot-air balloon rides over Chiang Mai with Balloon Adventure Thailand, followed by a champagne breakfast, is an absolute must.

Relaxation and Nightlife

For relaxation, the hotel offers a signature Lanna massage at the ii Spa, ensuring a rejuvenating experience. Meanwhile, for those looking for a lively night, the bar serves a creative cocktail named the Wiangping. History enthusiasts should not miss the Silver Temple, a testament to the city’s rich heritage.

With room rates starting at US$235 for classic rooms and US$370 for one-bedroom suites, plus taxes, the Intercontinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping emanates luxury and comfort in every aspect, promising an unforgettable stay.