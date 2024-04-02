India, Thailand Navies Strengthen Ties: Chiefs Discuss Maritime Security, Cooperation

On April 1, 2024, in a significant move to bolster maritime collaboration, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff of India, and his Thai counterpart, Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, convened in New Delhi. Their discussions centered around enhancing Navy-to-Navy cooperation, with a particular focus on the Indian Ocean region's current maritime security landscape, including the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This meeting marks a pivotal moment in the defense relations between India and Thailand, underlining a mutual commitment towards ensuring peace, stability, and maritime security.

Advertisment

Deepening Maritime Collaboration

The high-level engagement between the naval chiefs of India and Thailand is a testament to the strong bilateral relations and enduring friendship shared by the two countries. Discussions spanned a broad spectrum of mutual interests, including maritime domain issues, training exchange programs, and strategic information sharing. Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam's visit also included laying a ceremonial wreath at the National War Memorial and receiving a Guard of Honour at South Block, further emphasizing the visit's significance in reinforcing bilateral defense ties.

Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Advertisment

Throughout the visit, both parties explored avenues to deepen defense cooperation, touching upon the advancements in shipbuilding and identifying opportunities for collaboration, including ship maintenance and repairs. This interaction not only aims to fortify naval capabilities but also seeks to foster technological and strategic exchanges between the defense sectors of India and Thailand. The visit serves to strengthen the foundation for future maritime collaborations, spotlighting the shared commitment to peace and security in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Continued Naval Engagements

The navies of India and Thailand have a history of conducting biannual Coordinated Patrols since 2005, further solidified by the inaugural IN-RTN bilateral Exercise Ayutthaya in December of the previous year. The recent participation of the Royal Thai Navy ship, HTMS P