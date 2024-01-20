India Courts Thailand for Investment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

In an unprecedented move, India is courting Thailand to boost its underutilized fishing and tourism sectors in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The region, known for its marine wealth, particularly tuna, bears a promising potential yield of 148,000 metric tonnes. Despite this, the islands grapple with a slew of challenges, including limited industrial fishing, hampered market connectivity, and labor and infrastructure deficiencies.

Invitation for Investment and Collaboration

India's proposition to Thailand includes the possibility of technology exchanges to augment local fisheries and seafood processing infrastructure. Shri Vishwendra, Secretary of Fisheries, posits that both countries stand to gain from joint initiatives such as port-to-port linkages and a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture.

Thailand's Potential Contribution

Thailand, renowned for its proficiency in marine product exports and as a top-tier canned tuna producer, is in a unique position to provide valuable technology and industry know-how. This potential collaboration could be a game-changer for the region's fishing industry, ameliorating the existing challenges and propelling it towards a more profitable future.

Strategizing for Future Growth

The seminar 'Andaman & Nicobar Investment' organized by the Indian Embassy and Andaman and Nicobar Administration underlined the islands' strategic significance. The Indian government's investment in initiatives like the Great Nicobar Project was also highlighted. Indian Ambassador, Nagesh Singh, pointed out the potential for mutual benefits between Thailand's landbridge project and India's development plans for the islands. This presents a significant opportunity for Thai investors to make their mark in the Indian economy.