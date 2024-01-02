Gunkul Engineering Plc to Fund 17 Renewable Energy Projects in Thailand

Gunkul Engineering Plc, a prominent player in Thailand’s renewable energy sector, is set to finance the development of 17 renewable energy projects, contributing to the country’s ambition of generating 5.2 gigawatts from clean sources. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Thitipong Techaratanayuenyong, made the announcement, unveiling plans to raise between 20.8 and 25 billion baht to fuel the venture.

Gunkul’s Ambitious Bid In Energy Auction

In an Energy Regulatory Commission auction, Gunkul had emerged as a significant winner, having submitted 27 proposals and securing the development rights for 17 projects. These affirmed projects boast a total generation capacity of 832.4 megawatts, a notable contribution to the country’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Securing Power Purchase Agreements

Eight of these projects have already inked 25-year power purchase agreements with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. The remaining nine are expected to follow suit, with agreements anticipated to be signed within the year. The total development costs for these projects are estimated at 25-30 million baht per megawatt. The funding is expected to come predominantly from bank loans, accounting for up to 70% of the total, supplemented by the company’s cash reserves and net profit.

Prepping For A Renewable Future

Gunkul’s sound financial standing, marked by a favorable debt-to-equity ratio, allows for the acquisition of new loans for the project. The company’s investment budget from 2022 to 2025, a sizable 32 billion baht, will also contribute to the project financing. The planned renewable projects encompass solar farms, solar farms with battery storage, and wind farms. These projects, offering a feed-in tariff ranging from 2.1679 to 3.3331 baht per kilowatt-hour, signal a promising renewable future for Thailand.

The first eight projects, with a combined capacity of 429.6MW, are expected to go operational between 2026 and 2030, pushing Gunkul’s total capacity to 1,045.15MW, a significant leap from the current 615.55MW. This move underlines Gunkul’s commitment to contributing to Thailand’s green energy transformation.