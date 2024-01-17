FX's Upcoming Alien Series to Kickstart Filming in Thailand

The highly anticipated Alien series, a new venture by FX, is set to unravel its first act in Thailand as filming commences this year. With Noah Hawley, the acclaimed mastermind behind successful FX productions like Legion and Fargo, steering the series, expectations are running high.

Advertisment

Projections Beyond a Singular Season

Unlike many series that confine their narrative within a singular season, Hawley envisions this project as a grand symphony. He plans to structure the Alien series in 'movements,' suggesting a progression beyond a one-season arc. While the exact count of anticipated seasons remains in the shadows, Hawley's mention of three movements strongly implies a comprehensive three-season plan.

Anticipation Builds for the Series Premiere

Advertisment

While the Alien series does not have a concrete release date as of yet, the buzz around its commencement of filming and the unveiling of its star-studded cast kindles anticipation for an early 2025 premiere. The cast features well-established actors like Timothy Olphant, Sydney Chandler, Essie Davis, and emerging talent Alex Lawther, adding to the intrigue.

A Fresh Perspective on a Classic

Promising a fresh take on Ridley Scott's 'Alien' franchise, the series aims to explore the narrative landscape unfolding 70 years before the original 1979 film's events. With a four-month-long shooting schedule in Thailand and Hawley's innovative vision, the series is poised to captivate the audience with a new perspective on a beloved classic.