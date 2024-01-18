Fostering Global Cooperation: Thai PM Srettha Thavisin's Discussions at 2024 WEF

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has been the catalyst of several promising discussions about global cooperation and investments. These talks aim to bolster Thailand's international partnerships across multiple sectors, and the potential outcomes are anticipated with great interest.

Eyeing Global Investment Opportunities

During the forum, Thavisin showcased Thailand’s ambitious Land Bridge project to potential investors. This initiative involves the construction of deep-sea ports, along with railway and highway links, and carries an estimated investment potential of 1 trillion baht. The project is expected to create continuous industries, particularly in oil and petrochemicals, leading to a surge in Thailand's income.

One of the most significant discussions was with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman, and CEO of DP World, a company that previously collaborated with the Thai government to study the feasibility of the Land Bridge project. Sulayem expressed a keen interest in investing in the project and plans to conduct on-site surveys in Thailand.

Strengthening International Ties

Apart from seeking potential investments, Thavisin also engaged in strategic discussions with various global entities to fortify Thailand's international relations. In a meeting with the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Thavisin reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to intellectual property issues.

Simultaneously, bilateral relations with Belgium were strengthened during a discussion with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The leaders addressed various subjects, including direct flights, passport upgrades for smoother European travel, and the advancement of Thai-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Exploring New Ventures

Thavisin also engaged in an informal conversation with Avie Glazer, a majority investor in Manchester United. Glazer expressed his interest in bringing the football team to Thailand again and exploring opportunities to scout local talent.

The Prime Minister also had a discussion with Bill Gates about the potential opening of a Microsoft data center in Thailand, a move that could significantly boost the country's technological infrastructure.

In summary, the 2024 WEF in Davos has been a productive platform for Thailand, with Thavisin leading multiple discussions to encourage global cooperation and investments. The outcomes of these talks could greatly influence Thailand's future economic landscape and international relations.