Agriculture

Facing the Future: Critical Challenges in Thailand’s Agricultural Sector

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
In a recent study by Thailand’s Commerce Ministry, a series of imminent challenges have been identified that are currently facing the agricultural sector. The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) found a significant contrast between the extensive land occupation and employment provided by the sector, and its contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Notably, despite agriculture occupying nearly half of Thailand’s land and employing almost a third of the workforce, its contribution to GDP is just 8.81%.

The Aging Farming Population and Rising Costs

The study uncovered that the average age of Thai farmers is a staggering 58.5 years, indicating a sector primarily composed of an aging population. Additionally, the agricultural sector’s dependence on rice cultivation remains extensive. The study also revealed escalating production costs, with chemical fertilizer imports experiencing a 49.2% average annual growth rate from 2020 to 2022.

Financial Implications for Households

Amid this backdrop, household incomes in the farm sector experienced marginal growth while expenses saw a significant surge. This economic imbalance has led to rising debt and shrinking assets among farming households. The situation underscores the urgency for effective strategies to address these financial hardships and create sustainable economic conditions for those involved in the sector.

Proposed Strategies and Solutions

In response to these challenges, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, the director-general of the TPSO, emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies. These include diversification of agricultural products, adoption of technology and innovation, increased research and development, promotion of agritourism, and smart agriculture. Furthermore, Naiyanapakorn advocated for the use of e-commerce and social media platforms for product marketing. Following the study, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai approved the creation of a subcommittee aimed at enhancing commercial potential among farmers.

The report also highlights the increased competition Thailand’s fruit exports are facing, particularly in China’s market. Despite a growth in fruit exports, Thailand’s share of China’s durian market has declined to 70%, with Vietnam now owning a 30% share. Amid expanding geopolitical tensions, the debt situation of Thai households, and the potential for severe drought affecting agricultural output, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) predicts a more modest GDP expansion in the range of 2.7% to 3.7% for Thailand.

As Thailand grapples with the impacts of climate change on its agricultural sector, rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and changing precipitation patterns, the government is implementing adaptation strategies. These include increasing the use of renewable energy sources, improving water management, and promoting sustainable agriculture. It remains crucial that these strategies are effectively deployed to safeguard Thailand’s agricultural sector and the livelihoods that depend on it.

Agriculture Economy Thailand
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

