Society

European Tourists’ Sunbathing at Thai Temple Sparks Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
European Tourists’ Sunbathing at Thai Temple Sparks Controversy

On January 14, 2024, the serene ambiance of Wat Chiang Man, a venerated Buddhist temple in Chiang Mai, was disrupted by an unusual sight – two European tourists, basking under the Thai sun on the temple grounds. Dressed in tank tops and shorts, the women were sprawled out on the grass near the temple’s sacred sanctuary and ancient pagoda, an act that caused considerable discomfort amongst the local residents.

Temple Authorities Alerted, Social Media Ablaze

A concerned local resident brought the situation to the attention of the temple authorities. Although the authorities indicated their intent to address the inappropriate behavior with the tourists’ guide, no immediate action was taken, allowing the sunbathing to continue. The incident was subsequently shared on social media by the distressed citizen, igniting a whirlwind of debate among Thai netizens.

Public Reaction and Call for Action

Opinions varied widely. While some criticized the temple authorities for their lackluster response, others called for the installation of warning signs to prevent similar incidents in the future. The English-language media and many foreigners, however, perceived the event as a minor infraction.

Wat Chiang Man: A Beacon of Thai Culture

Wat Chiang Man holds a significant place in Thai history and culture, attracting a large number of visitors, both local and international. This incident has raised questions about the respect for local customs and the role of authorities in enforcing them. There is no indication yet if the tourists will face police questioning or legal action concerning their conduct at the temple.

Society Thailand Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

