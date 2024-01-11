en English
Em District Thrives Amid Economic Uncertainty: Records Growth and Launches UOB LIVE Concert Venue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
As the dawn breaks over Thailand, an economic beacon shines bright amidst the uncertainties of the post-pandemic world. Em District, the retail operator known for its high-end malls, has marked a notable surge in growth during the final quarter of 2023. The company’s upward trajectory is credited to the influx of high-spending customers, particularly foreign tourists, marking a robust revival of the retail sector.

Optimistic Outlook Despite Economic Hurdles

Despite the growth, the retail operator’s success falls short of the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. However, Kriengsak Tantiphipop, the Chief Executive of Em District, remains hopeful. He anticipates the upward trend to continue into the next quarter, fueled by pent-up travel demand. The Chief Executive’s hopeful outlook is a testament to the resilience of the retail sector in the face of adversity.

Expansion and Innovation: EmSphere and UOB LIVE

In a bid to keep pace with the ever-evolving retail landscape, Em District has expanded its retail space with the recent opening of EmSphere. The new establishment joins the ranks of The Emporium and EmQuartier, pushing the total retail area to a staggering 650,000 square meters. EmSphere has quickly carved its niche, with daily footfalls surpassing initial projections, painting a promising picture for the future.

Adding to the innovative initiatives, Em District, in collaboration with UOB and AEG, has launched UOB LIVE, a concert and multi-purpose hall nestled within EmSphere. The venue, developed at a cost of three billion baht and 66% owned by The Mall Group, plans to host a cornucopia of events, setting its sight on becoming a premier concert location for international acts.

Ed Sheeran Concert and Strategic Location

UOB LIVE is set to kick off with a special concert by the globally renowned artist, Ed Sheeran, scheduled for February 11. The concert venue will also offer exclusive benefits to UOB customers, adding another feather in its cap. The strategic location of the venue, in close proximity to five-star hotels, further elevates its appeal for hosting local and international events, spanning concerts, sports, gaming, and business seminars. This strategic positioning caters to both the local and global audience, promising a vibrant mix of events and experiences.

BNN Correspondents

