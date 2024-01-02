EEC Set for Transformation into Major Business Hub and Smart City

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee has given the green light for the establishment of the EEC Business Centre and Livable Smart City. This ambitious project hopes to transfigure the EEC into a significant regional business and financial hub by 2027, and a global leader amongst smart cities by 2037.

Initiating the Vision

The initial phase of this grand project will focus on developing a substantial area of 5,795 rai in Chon Buri’s tambon Huay Yai. This development is expected to require an investment of around 535 billion baht. The primary objective of this project is to support 350,000 residents from various income brackets. Additionally, the project aims to create over 200,000 jobs with an employment value of 1.2 trillion baht, fostering 150-300 start-ups, particularly in targeted business sectors.

Anticipated Impact on Economy

Analysts predict that the initiative will provide a significant boost to the GDP by 2.2 trillion baht within the span of a decade. The EEC Policy Committee stressed the importance of attracting investments in key industries. These industries include clean energy, digital technology, logistics, human resource development, and international research.

Political Backing and Broader Plans

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have expressed their support for the project. This project forms part of a broader five-year EEC development plan (2023-2027) aiming to draw investments amounting to 500 billion baht. This comprehensive plan includes targeted strategies for promoting investments in key industries and improving efficiency in infrastructure and public utilities.