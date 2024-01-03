Dusit Hotels and Resorts Expands its Footprint in Thailand with the Opening of Dusit Princess Phatthalung

Dusit Hotels and Resorts, a prominent subsidiary of Dusit International, has expanded its footprint in Thailand with the soft launch of its first property in the far south, Dusit Princess Phatthalung. This four-star, ‘resort-in-the-city’ themed hotel marks the 15th Dusit-branded establishment in the country, carving a niche in Phatthalung, an upcoming southern tourist hotspot. The hotel, comfortably located near Trang and Hat Yai International Airports, houses 132 roomy and tastefully designed rooms and suites.

Harmony with Nature and Local Craftsmanship

True to its commitment to respecting the environment and promoting local culture, Dusit Princess Phatthalung is designed in harmony with nature and the local Krajood woven cattail handicrafts. The hotel stands as a peaceful retreat with family-friendly amenities, including a sculptured swimming pool, dedicated spaces for Yoga and Muay Thai, and venues for showcasing local artisans.

Versatile Cuisine and Event Spaces

The hotel boasts a state-of-the-art ballroom for events, and gastronomy is celebrated at specialty restaurant Chi Chiao, which serves Thai-Chinese street food, and Dusit Gourmet, which offers a diverse menu of foods and beverages. Dusit Princess Phatthalung, with its unique offerings, aims to provide an unforgettable experience for its guests.

Phatthalung: A Cultural and Natural Treasure Trove

Phatthalung is known for its cultural significance as the birthplace of traditional shadow-puppet plays and dance theatre, as well as its natural attractions such as Khao Ok Talu and Thale Noi Bird Sanctuary. Dusit International’s expansion in southern Thailand is a strategic move to introduce guests to the region’s attractions and contribute to Phatthalung’s development.

Dusit International, established in 1948, operates a diverse portfolio across 19 countries and continues to expand, with over 60 properties currently in the pipeline. The opening of Dusit Princess Phatthalung underscores the company’s growth strategy and commitment to promoting Thai hospitality on a global scale.