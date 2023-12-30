en English
Thailand

Chloe Ferry Finds Solace in Thailand Amid Turbulent Relationship

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:45 pm EST
Chloe Ferry Finds Solace in Thailand Amid Turbulent Relationship

Reality television star Chloe Ferry, recognized for her role in the popular British series ‘Geordie Shore,’ has been sharing snippets of her recent vacation in Thailand, specifically her visit to the Elephant Kingdom Sanctuary in Koh Samui. Captured in a vibrant blue, patterned bikini with matching high leg bottoms and a crochet sarong, Ferry radiates serenity against the backdrop of the sanctuary, a testament to the commendable work being done for the elephants.

An On-Again, Off-Again Affair

Accompanying Ferry on this Southeast Asian adventure are her mother and Johnny Wilbo, her on-again, off-again boyfriend. The couple’s tumultuous relationship history has made headlines throughout the past year, characterized by a series of breakups and reunions. Their last public appearance together was in February at a show launch party, sparking rumors of another possible reunion.

Reflecting and Moving Forward

However, the festive period brought about a time for introspection for Ferry. She voiced her desire to be single, with a focus on her own well-being in the year ahead. Surrounded by family, friends, and her thriving businesses, Ferry intended to use this period to heal and grow. Yet, despite her previous statements, Ferry seemed to have changed her mind about Wilbo. After spending Christmas reflecting on her feelings, she decided she wanted Wilbo in her life again and is now attempting to move beyond their past issues.

A Welcome Distraction

The holiday in Thailand, it seems, has served as a welcome distraction for the 28-year-old reality TV personality. Amidst the verdant beauty of Koh Samui and the tranquil environment of the Elephant Kingdom Sanctuary, Ferry appears to be finding her own peace. As she continues to navigate her personal and professional life, her followers will no doubt be watching closely, awaiting the next chapter in her story.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

