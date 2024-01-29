China and Thailand Ink Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement: A New Era in Sino-Thai Relations

In a recent diplomatic endeavor, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his visit to Bangkok, met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand. The visit, which also included an annual consultation with Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, resulted in an impactful agreement to deepen the China-Thailand community with a shared future. A significant outcome of the discussion was the signing of a mutual visa exemption agreement, expected to facilitate people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Visa-Free Era: A New Chapter in Sino-Thai Relationships

The mutual visa exemption agreement signed by Wang Yi and Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara allows visa-free entry for up to 30 days for ordinary passport holders. Expected to come into effect from March 1, the agreement opens doors to a myriad of opportunities, including work, study, news reporting, residence, and other activities, given prior approval. This move is anticipated to significantly boost people-to-people exchanges between China and Thailand, potentially leading to an increase in Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.

China-Thailand: A Family Beyond Borders

Wang Yi drew a beautiful analogy of the closeness of China and Thailand, comparing their relationship to that of a family. He expressed hope for closer ties through increased exchanges and acknowledged the Thai royal family's historical importance in fostering this friendship. The Chinese Foreign Minister fondly recalled Princess Sirindhorn's frequent visits to China, over 50 times, as a testament to the strength of the bilateral understanding and a symbol of the Sino-Thai friendship.

Fostering Future Cooperation Across Sectors

With the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations on the horizon, China has expressed its willingness to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance people-to-people ties, and advance the comprehensive strategic partnership. Princess Sirindhorn reciprocated these sentiments of friendship and expressed her desire to further explore cooperative efforts across various sectors, including education, traditional medicine, science and technology, and aerospace. She also acknowledged her aspiration to explore more of China in her future visits.