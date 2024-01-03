en English
Thailand

Central Pattana Ushers in 2024 with a Grand Countdown Event in Bangkok

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Central Pattana Ushers in 2024 with a Grand Countdown Event in Bangkok

Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s premier real estate developer, ushered in the New Year with a grand countdown to 2024 event in Bangkok. This world-class spectacle, organized in partnership with various public and private entities, has cemented its reputation as a leading global entertainment countdown for over two decades. The celebration hosted a stunning display of fireworks, including futuristic displays on the Panoramix screen, and performances by popular artists from K-Pop, C-Pop, and T-Pop.

Star-studded Performances

Artists like Youngjae from GOT7 and Patrick Nattawat graced the stage, along with notable Thai headliners like PP Krit, Billkin Putthipong, and BOWKYLION. The event was not just confined to Bangkok. It was celebrated at landmarks throughout Thailand, creating a nationwide festive atmosphere. The countdown event was also broadcasted on screens in Times Square, New York, for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting its global appeal.

A Boost to the Economy

Central Pattana’s role in the New Year’s celebrations went beyond mere entertainment. The event played a significant part in contributing to the country’s economy. It created memorable moments that are comparable to international countdown landmarks, attracting over 250,000 people to centralwOrld, the ultimate destination to ring in the New Year. The event was also a demonstration of strong security measures, instilling confidence in the large crowd of Thai people and foreign tourists.

A Showcase of Thai Artistry

The fireworks display was a unique aspect of the celebration. Thai artists Pai-Thana Saengsorn and Nuea-Jakkrit Anantakul designed the fireworks. They showcased acts that symbolized potential, mastery, collaboration, legendary status, and phenomenal celebration, aligning with the theme of the event, ‘Funtastic Future’. The grandeur of the event, coupled with the symbolism in the performances, truly set the tone for a hopeful and prosperous 2024.

Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

