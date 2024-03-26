Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt Star in Netflix's 'Mother of the Bride' Premiering May 9

Netflix's romantic comedy, 'Mother of the Bride', is set to premiere globally on May 9, featuring an ensemble cast led by Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt. The film, shot in Thailand, tells the story of Lana, played by Shields, whose daughter's wedding unveils a past love with her future son-in-law's father, portrayed by Bratt. Directed by Mark Waters, the movie also stars Miranda Cosgrove, Chad Michael Murray among others, promising a blend of humor, heartbreak, and healing.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Cast and Plot

The narrative revolves around Lana's surprise trip to Thailand for her daughter's impromptu wedding, only to discover the groom's father is her old flame. Alongside Shields and Bratt, the film features performances by Miranda Cosgrove, portraying Lana's daughter, and Chad Michael Murray as a potential love interest for Lana. The cast's chemistry is palpable, with Shields and Bratt revisiting their past relationship amidst the wedding chaos, adding depth to the romantic comedy genre.

Behind the Scenes

Advertisment

During the six-week filming schedule in Thailand, the cast engaged in various bonding activities, including dance rehearsals and pickleball. Shields, serving also as an executive producer, praised the project for highlighting stories of women over 40 experiencing romance and adventure. The inclusive casting and storyline, championed by Netflix's Christina Rogers, reflects a broader narrative shift towards diverse romantic tales.

Themes and Expectations

'Mother of the Bride' explores themes of love, reconciliation, and the complexities of family dynamics against the backdrop of a picturesque Thai wedding. With its Mother's Day weekend release, the film aims to capture the hearts of viewers with its tale of second chances at love and the enduring bond between mothers and daughters. As the countdown to the premiere begins, anticipation builds for this heartwarming addition to Netflix's rom-com repertoire.