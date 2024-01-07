en English
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan

In a stirring tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the service of others, students from the Father Ray Foundation’s Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind recently performed a musical homage titled ‘This Is Me, The Children of Father Ray.’ The event occurred at a Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting, held on December 20, and served as a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Father Ray Brennan’s passing.

Poppy Quinn: An Instrumental Figure

Poppy Quinn, a former school teacher from New York, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the tribute. Quinn, who moved to Thailand over a year ago, has been actively involved with the Father Ray Foundation. Her experience in directing high school musicals was instrumental in shaping this special performance.

A Musical Tribute to Father Ray

The blind students paid a moving tribute to Father Ray Brennan, who was revered for his commitment towards helping children and the disabled in Pattaya since the 1960s. The tribute included a song specifically composed by the students for the event, alongside a selection of Christmas songs.

The Mission of the Redemptorist School

Principal Khun Chit of the Redemptorist School for the Blind took the opportunity to speak about the school’s mission. The institution is dedicated to teaching its students trades and independent living skills, equipping them with the tools necessary to lead fulfilling lives. The meeting concluded with a discussion on expat living in Pattaya, and the PCEC encouraged continued involvement and support for the school.

Education Society Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

