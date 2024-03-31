Blackpink's Lisa Turns 27: Disco Bash in Bangkok, Record Instagram Following & Solo Triumphs

On March 27, Blackpink's Lisa celebrated her 27th birthday with a 1970s disco-themed bash at a renowned Bangkok restaurant, marking an event that not only commemorated her personal milestone but also underscored her global influence as a music and fashion icon. Surrounded by family and adorned in sequin attire that mirrored the party's vibrant theme, Lisa's choice of a dazzling ensemble from Louis Vuitton highlighted her status as a fashion trendsetter. The celebration, attended by her close family members, was captured in heartwarming photographs shared on social media, where her mother extended wishes for a joyful life ahead.

From Debut to Global Stardom

Born Pranpriya Manoban, Lisa stepped into the limelight with Blackpink in 2016 and swiftly captivated audiences worldwide. Her solo debut in 2021 with the album "Lalisa" further cemented her position in the music industry, achieving remarkable success. In 2023, Spotify celebrated Lisa as the first K-pop artist to surpass one billion streams with her track "Money," a testament to her musical prowess and widespread appeal. Beyond her musical achievements, Lisa has made significant inroads into the fashion world, serving as the global ambassador for luxury brands Celine and Bulgari, and amassing a record-breaking 102 million followers on Instagram.

Embarking on New Ventures

February reports from Korea JoongAng Daily revealed Lisa's bold move to establish her own agency, LLOUD, after parting ways with Blackpink's management agency YG Entertainment. This strategic step paves the way for her to carve a unique path in the entertainment industry. Adding to her versatile career, Lisa is set to make her acting debut in the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus," anticipated to be released in 2025. Furthermore, she has announced plans for a new album launch this year, signaling an exciting phase of creative exploration and potential chart-topping hits.

Implications and Future Prospects

Lisa's 27th birthday celebration is more than just a personal milestone; it encapsulates her journey from a promising debutant to a global superstar with a midas touch in music and fashion. Her strategic moves, including founding LLOUD and venturing into acting, reflect a forward-thinking approach to her career. As Lisa continues to break barriers and set new records, her story inspires many and shapes the future of the global entertainment industry. With a new album on the horizon and an acting debut in the works,