Bangkok’s Real Estate Faces Luxury Oversupply and Rising Mid-Tier Demand

Bangkok’s real estate market is currently experiencing an unusual trend. An oversupply of luxury homes, particularly low-rise houses valued at over 25 million baht, has taken over. Terra Media and Consulting’s in-depth research has indicated a staggering 53% increase in the launch of such properties in 2023, as compared to the previous year. However, a low absorption rate in this luxury segment implies a complex mismatch between supply and demand, prompting a word of caution for developers considering the introduction of new luxury properties in the current market scenario.

Mid-Tier Properties Gain Traction

Conversely, the research also highlights a rising demand for mid-tier low-rise houses. These houses, especially those located in areas witnessing an expansion of new mass transit lines, are gaining increased attention from potential buyers. Single detached houses priced between 5 and 10 million baht, along with townhouses and other single detached houses valued between 10 and 25 million baht, have shown a notable increase in both supply and absorption rate.

Transit Lines Influence Property Demand

Interestingly, the influence of the newly expanded Yellow Line is evident in the real estate demand. Locations along this line, such as Lat Phrao-Ramkhamhaeng-Bang Kapi, are experiencing the highest monthly absorption rates. In addition, areas with new transit lines, including Bang Phli and Vacharapol-Sai Mai, are highly sought after for townhouses priced below 5 million baht.

Concerning Trends in Low-End Market

Concerningly, the Greater Bangkok real estate market is also grappling with a significant backlog of unsold condo and townhouse units, especially those priced under 2 million baht. The market for units priced between 2 to 3 million baht isn’t faring much better, with a 20% rise in remaining unsold units. The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) has reported a 3.5% year-on-year increase in residential units available for sale in Greater Bangkok, worth 1.11 trillion baht, while new supply dropped by 12.2% to 20,281 units. The sales of units fell by 14.1%, and unsold units increased by 2.6%.

The REIC has identified the top five risk-prone locations for unsold condo units in the third quarter of last year as Huai Khwang-Chatuchak-Din Daeng, Phra Khanong-Bang Na-Suan Luang-Prawet, Thon Buri-Klong San-Bangkok Noi-Bangkok Yai-Bang Phlat, Muang Nonthaburi-Pak Kret, and Lat Phrao-Wang Thonglang-Bang Kapi. Developers are advised to exercise caution when launching new condos and townhouses priced less than 2 million baht in Greater Bangkok due to the substantial inventory of unsold units.