en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Thailand

Bangkok’s Real Estate Faces Luxury Oversupply and Rising Mid-Tier Demand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Bangkok’s Real Estate Faces Luxury Oversupply and Rising Mid-Tier Demand

Bangkok’s real estate market is currently experiencing an unusual trend. An oversupply of luxury homes, particularly low-rise houses valued at over 25 million baht, has taken over. Terra Media and Consulting’s in-depth research has indicated a staggering 53% increase in the launch of such properties in 2023, as compared to the previous year. However, a low absorption rate in this luxury segment implies a complex mismatch between supply and demand, prompting a word of caution for developers considering the introduction of new luxury properties in the current market scenario.

Mid-Tier Properties Gain Traction

Conversely, the research also highlights a rising demand for mid-tier low-rise houses. These houses, especially those located in areas witnessing an expansion of new mass transit lines, are gaining increased attention from potential buyers. Single detached houses priced between 5 and 10 million baht, along with townhouses and other single detached houses valued between 10 and 25 million baht, have shown a notable increase in both supply and absorption rate.

Transit Lines Influence Property Demand

Interestingly, the influence of the newly expanded Yellow Line is evident in the real estate demand. Locations along this line, such as Lat Phrao-Ramkhamhaeng-Bang Kapi, are experiencing the highest monthly absorption rates. In addition, areas with new transit lines, including Bang Phli and Vacharapol-Sai Mai, are highly sought after for townhouses priced below 5 million baht.

Concerning Trends in Low-End Market

Concerningly, the Greater Bangkok real estate market is also grappling with a significant backlog of unsold condo and townhouse units, especially those priced under 2 million baht. The market for units priced between 2 to 3 million baht isn’t faring much better, with a 20% rise in remaining unsold units. The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) has reported a 3.5% year-on-year increase in residential units available for sale in Greater Bangkok, worth 1.11 trillion baht, while new supply dropped by 12.2% to 20,281 units. The sales of units fell by 14.1%, and unsold units increased by 2.6%.

The REIC has identified the top five risk-prone locations for unsold condo units in the third quarter of last year as Huai Khwang-Chatuchak-Din Daeng, Phra Khanong-Bang Na-Suan Luang-Prawet, Thon Buri-Klong San-Bangkok Noi-Bangkok Yai-Bang Phlat, Muang Nonthaburi-Pak Kret, and Lat Phrao-Wang Thonglang-Bang Kapi. Developers are advised to exercise caution when launching new condos and townhouses priced less than 2 million baht in Greater Bangkok due to the substantial inventory of unsold units.

0
Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gunkul Engineering Plc to Fund 17 Renewable Energy Projects in Thailand

By BNN Correspondents

Thai Insurance Sector Predicts Growth Amid Lower Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Facing the Future: Critical Challenges in Thailand's Agricultural Sector

By BNN Correspondents

Thailand's Steel and ICE Industries Face Stagnation, says FTI

By BNN Correspondents

Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Tale ...
@Artists/Artwork · 7 mins
Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Tale ...
heart comment 0
Thailand’s New Wildlife Reserves Aim to Boost Tiger Population

By BNN Correspondents

Thailand's New Wildlife Reserves Aim to Boost Tiger Population
EEC Set for Transformation into Major Business Hub and Smart City

By BNN Correspondents

EEC Set for Transformation into Major Business Hub and Smart City
Thai Police Chief Proposes Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility Amidst Rising Youth Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Thai Police Chief Proposes Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility Amidst Rising Youth Crime
New Tax Measures and Changes Begin to Affect Canadians in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Tax Measures and Changes Begin to Affect Canadians in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
1 min
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
1 min
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
1 min
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
1 min
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
2 mins
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
2 mins
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
2 mins
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
2 mins
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
2 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
22 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app